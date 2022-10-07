IRS+ and Foe form business tie-up

Radio sales house IRS+ has formed a strategic partnership with the Foe marketing agency founded by Aaron Chalke. While both businesses intend to remain as independent businesses, they plan to collaborate when working with advertisers and agencies. The move follows a study by IRS+ which identified a commercial opportunity for both companies.

IRS + represents 15 radio stations around the country. Chalke previously worked at Core.

Pictured are, from left: Peter Smyth, CEO, IRS; Aaron Chalke, founder, Foe; Katie Boylan, client service director, IRS+ and Shane Brennan, creative director, Foe