IRS+ rolls out Vocalise platform

A new Irish owned digital audio platform Vocalise has been launched by IRS+ sales house, marking a noteworthy development in national radio. The Triton-powered platform goes live across a network of 21 of Ireland’s radio and digital-only stations, delivering a monthly audience of six million hours, and an estimated 13 million pre-roll ad impressions.

IRS+ partners include BBC, BBC Audio and Channel 4.

A key aspect of the new platform’s appeal for listeners. advertisers and station partners is its commitment to offer new opportunities for more local voices and local content in digital audio programming and brand communications. All of this is happening at a time when latest research shows that digital audio is expanding at pace.

Reach

Industry research indicates that 76 per cent of adults in Ireland consume digital audio each week, equating to almost 3.1m listeners, rising to 91 per cent among 16 to 34-year-olds. The IRS+ network of 15 radio local radio stations has a 1.4m weekly reach, connecting with 1.8m people on socials and a national market share of 21 per cent of listened-to minutage.

