Its4women.ie sponsors Oliver Callan show

Insurance brand Its4women.ie has agreed a 12-month deal with RTÉ Media Sales to sponsor Oliver Callan’s morning show on RTÉ Radio 1 for a fee of around €300,000. Brokered by B Connected Media, the contract includes five 10-second sponsor-credited stings per show, credited promos on Morning Ireland, Today with Claire Byrne, Liveline, Drivetime and Brendan O’Connor, as well as listen back and homepage sponsorship.
Callan’s slot is now the joint second most listened national radio shows with 343,000 listeners. The satirist was confirmed as the long-term replacement for Ryan Tubridy at the end of January following a period where a number of media personalities, including Callan, acted as stand-in presenters. Previous sponsors of the show included Vodafone, Sky Broadband and Center Parcs. Callan is on a two-year contract worth €150,000 a year.
Pictured with Oliver Callan are Anna Hayes, Its4women.ie and Stephen Lamb, B Connected