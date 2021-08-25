Jacob signs up to GroupM’s Invention

Amar Jacob has joined Invention@GroupM to take up the media group’s newly-created role of social and content development director. He has over 12 years of experience working with branding and advertising agencies in Ireland and India, during which time he has worked with some major brands including Michelin, Hyatt, Nissan and Fáilte Ireland.

Prior to GroupM, he worked at In The Company of Huskies as an account director. Prior to that, he was group account manager at Banana BrandWorks in India where he helped build a start-up agency to become one of South India’s top five creative agencies. Invention@GroupM, led by David Ahlstrom, handles content, sponsorships and activations.

GroupM comprises three media agencies – Mindshare, MediaCom and Wavemaker. Mindshare handles Tesco, Unilever, Fáilte Ireland, Enterprise Ireland, Bord Gáis Energy, Laya Healthcare, Ford and Brennans Bread. MediaCom clients include Sky, Lidl, Coca-Cola, Mars and Ryanair. Wavemaker’s clients include L’Oreal, Axa, Bord Bia and Whiteclaw.