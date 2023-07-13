Jameson worldwide moves to Ogilvy

Ogilvy has been appointed by French drinks giant Pernod Ricard as the lead global agency for Irish Distillers’ Jameson whiskey. The WPP agency’s remit will include global strategic and creative duties in a bid to further enhance the spirit’s fortunes. Ogilvy was awarded the business after a competitive pitch process managed by independent consultancy R3. The creative work in Ireland was handled up to now by Omnicom’s TBWA.

Brendan Buckley, global marketing director, Irish Distillers, said that creatively and strategically Ogilvy impressed the client team over the course of a rigorous pitch process, “pairing a global outlook with local cultural relevance in our key markets”. Buckley, a former ad agency director, made a point of thanking TBWA globally – and most recently TBWA Dublin – for their creative contribution to the Jameson brand over many years.

Jameson is ranked in the top four global whiskey brands and leads the Irish whiskey category with a 67 per cent market share. Following 30 years of consecutive growth up until 2019, the brand reached sales of over 10 million cases in 2022. Jameson is distilled and matured exclusively in Midleton in east Cork. Irish Distillers (IDL) was formed in 1966, after a merger between John Power & Son, John Jameson & Son and Cork Distilleries.

In 1988, IDL joined Pernod Ricard, winning access to investment and global distribution.