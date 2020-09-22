Javelin goes green with SSE Airtricity

Javelin has created the latest instalment in SSE Airtricity’s This is Generation Green campaign first launched in 2018. The ads highlight the importance of renewable energy. Research shows that concern for the environment has strengthened and Covid-19 has brought things that are important into focus, like families and friends and what the future holds for them.

The communications prompt consumers to re-evaluate their energy choice and inform people that the small steps they take can ultimately lead to a cleaner, more sustainable world. Javelin director Ken Ivory said the ads are about offering people the chance to be part of a movement working towards the realisation of a healthy, sustainable world.

“Against the current backdrop Generation Green has never been a more relevant, or more important concept,” Ivory added. As part of an integrated campaign, the TV ad was filmed over six days in Dublin, Wicklow and in Galway Wind Park. Showing real families in their own homes and in outdoor locations, Covid compliance played a role in the production.

Lorcan Hynes directed with the concept developed by Cathal O’Flaherty and Adrian Cosgrove.

O’Flaherty and Cosgrove are pictured with Aine Plunkett, SSE Airtricity and Ken Ivory, Javelin in Galway Wind Park in Connemara