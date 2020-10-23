Javelin helps An Post roll out U2 stamps

An Post in conjunction with Javelin have unveiled four new stamps celebrating the evolution of U2 over the past four decades. With input from the band, An Post worked with U2’s creative director Gavin Friday, as well as graphic designer Shaughn McGrath, to develop four concepts inspired by the band’s world-famous album catalogue.

Entitled U2 – A Celebration 1976-2020, the four-stamp set represents eras of U2 through four of the band’s albums, 1987’s The Joshua Tree, 1991’s Achtung Baby, 2000’s All That You Can’t Leave Behind and 2017’s Songs of Experience. Javelin’s Margaret Greally said it’s not often you get to work on an initiative of such significance.

“We have to acknowledge An Post for their continuing commitment to honour our cultural and social heritage,” Greally added. To think these tiny stamps can be loaded with such distinction and iconic imagery from U2’s enormously distinguished career, is extraordinary. It’s been a wonderful creative journey here and we’re all very excited.”

The new stamps are now available nationwide.