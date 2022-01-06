Javelin promotes O’Flaherty and Cosgrove

Cathal O’Flaherty and Adrian Cosgrove have been formally appointed as joint creative directors and board members at Javelin. Cosgrove returned to the agency as a senior copywriter in 2017, having served as creative director at OwensDDB where he worked on VW. During his time as a copywriter at Irish International BBDO, his clients included Aer Lingus.

O’Flaherty has worked as a senior art director and branding consultant at Javelin. He previously worked for almost seven years as a senior art director at Chemistry and spent two years at Ogilvy. Led by co-founder and managing director Joe Dobbin, Javelin’s clients include An Post, SSE Airtricity, Aviva, UCD and World Vision. Its biggest client is Toyota.

Last year, the agency rolled out a Toyota campaign fronted by Game of Thrones star Liam Cunningham. Called ‘You’ll Never Take a Wrong Turn with Toyota’, the ads were aimed at dispelling the confusion among new car buyers by presenting Toyota Hybrid as the best choice for Irish drivers. Cunningham was seen behind the wheel as he drove from Wicklow to Dublin.

The Toyota campaign also included out of home (OOH), digital and direct marketing.