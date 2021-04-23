Javelin to log off for agency’s 35th birthday

Following a busy year, Javelin has announced that it plans to close for business for a day next Friday, April 30, the reason being it marks the creative agency’s 35th birthday. To celebrate this milestone birthday Javelin’s board of directors has decided to close their offices, both physically and remotely for the day, on the eve of the May bank holiday weekend.

Never has wellbeing been so important to businesses and this year more than ever social, mental and physical wellbeing has been brought into focus across the agency sector. Javelin’s 35th birthday also coincides with the National Workplace Wellbeing Day, making additional sense of the decision to give all personnel a day off before the bank holiday weekend.

Javelin have notified their client partners that they will be fully logged off next Friday and the initiative has been met with universal support and respect. Speaking about the agency’s 35th birthday, managing director Joe Dobbin says that while they would love to celebrate the birthday properly with all staff, that will have to wait for another day.

“In the meantime, we will celebrate the commitment of everyone to the business in this most unusual of years by enjoying a four-day weekend,” Dobbin added. Javelin was founded by creative trio Joe Dobbin, Conor Kennedy and Paul Myers in 1986 and continues to serve clients across many sectors, from well-known brands, to state bodies and start ups.

Javelin clients include Toyota, SSE Airtricity, An Post, The AA, Concha y Toro, Kildare Village, Lexus, UCD, Keogh’s Crisps, The Pensions Authority, Bacardi, and Barnardos. The agency’s work has been shortlisted for three awards at the Marketing Institute’s 2021 All Ireland Marketing Awards in the integrated, client-agency collaboration and B2B categories.