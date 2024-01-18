JCDecaux adds 19 new Digipoles

JCDecaux are expanding their Digipole network with the introduction of 19 new screens on routes around Dublin. It brings the total number of Digipole screens in the capital to 25. The new Digipole locations, including Donnybrook, Malahide Road, Merrion Road, Naas Road and Navan Road among others, were selected on the basis of visibility and the high level of traffic volumes, delivering strong coverage across the capital.

Each new Digipole replaces an existing Metropole display.

The company is upgrading the remaining 37 urban Metropoles with LED lighting. The move will reduce energy consumption by 74 per cent, and improve picture quality through better light diffusion. Digital formats are now powering down between the off-peak hours of 2am and 6am. The launch of the new Digipoles increases digital roadside displays to 152 screens in Dublin, including Digishelters and Digipanels and the Digi48 in Loughlinstown.

They have a network of 66 digital retail iVision real-time screens in shopping centres. JCDecaux operates on-street digital units in Dublin city and screens in shopping centres across the island. They manage large format billboards and bus shelter panels nationwide along with Luas and Metropoles in Dublin and rail formats north of the Border. They own and operate the Dublin Bikes scheme which is sponsored by Sky’s Now streaming service.

Pictured at the new Digipole site on Shelbourne Road in Ballsbridge are Pat Mannion, commercial director and Chris Collins, commercial manager, JCDecaux