JCDecaux adds two new Digi48s screens

JCDecaux has expanded its digital out of home (DOOH) footprint by adding two new Digi48s in prime Dublin locations. The new screens bring the company’s DOOH universe to over 300 screens. The newly converted Digi48s are located in high-traffic areas in Milltown, Dublin 6 and Clonliffe Road, Dublin 3, maximising exposure to large audiences on both sides of the city. It joins the first Digi48 in Greater Dublin located in Loughlinstown.

Visibility

The company also has Digi48 locations on Belfast’s Ann Street and in Garden City in Derry. Pat Mannion, JCDecaux’s commercial director, said the two new new Digi48s strengthen the company’s DOOH network and reaffirm the commitment to the Irish advertising market. “These locations offer brands exceptional visibility at key points in Dublin city, providing clients with an effective platform to stand out in an impactful way,” Mannion added.