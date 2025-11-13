JCDecaux expands in Blanchardstown

Blanchardstown Centre and JCDecaux have agreed a deal which expands the French contractor’s out of home (OOH) digital ad space in the shopping amenity. Blanchardstown attracts an estimated 17 million visitors annually and houses such retail brands as Brown Thomas, Dunnes Stores, Fraser Group, H&M, Marks & Spencer, Nike, Primark and Zara.

The centre is Ireland’s largest retail and leisure destination, in operation for over 25 years, first opening its doors to visitors in 1996. The centre provides over 1.1 million square feet of retail and leisure space, with 188 shop units and 5,600 parking spaces on site and has a selection of food and entertainment outlets, including Odeon Cinemas.

JCDecaux will provide ads across nine double-sided, 75” digital advertising screens, positioned around the centre. The new contract also includes the roll out of a large format, full motion M-Vision screen. The M-Vision, measuring 26M², is situated in the central concourse, offering advertisers a chance to engage with shoppers on a large scale.

Pictured above, from left: Kim McNulty, head of marketing and communications, Blanchardstown Centre and Julie Mulleady, business development director, JCDecaux