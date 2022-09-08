JCDecaux goes big with Digi48s

JCDecaux have begun rolling out a large format digital out of home (DOOH) network with the introduction of Digi48 roadside billboards in Dublin on the N11 Loughlinstown and on Ann Street in Belfast. An In the coming weeks, a similar digital billboard will launch in Garden City in Derry. The Digi48s join the company’s Digishelters, Digipoles and Digipanels.

The French OOH giant also provide digital posters in shopping centres across the 32 counties and manage digital rail advertising across the Northern Ireland Transport Holding Company’s (NITHC) portfolio. Nielsen figures for January to June 2022 show that DOOH spend is now estimated to account for over 40 per cent of total outdoor advertising spend.

Pat Mannion, commercial director, JCDecaux, said the Digi48 screens will provide clients with huge visibility at some of the country’s busiest DOOH locations. They plan to convert more of their prime locations to Digi48s. Mannion is pictured next to the Digi48 screen at Loughlinstown along with his JCDecaux colleagues Severine McCarthy and Chris Collins.