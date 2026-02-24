JCDecaux in digital deal with VIOOH

JCDecaux Ireland has a new deal in place with VIOOH, the global digital out of home (DOOH) supply-side platform, giving advertisers access to 288 digital screens – a third of Ireland’s DOOH market, generating 311 million monthly viewable impressions. JCDecaux’s network spans urban and regional roadside, shopping centres and retail environments.

The inventory includes roadside formats delivering 191.6m monthly impressions through Digipanels, Digipoles, Billboards and Digi48 and Digi96 formats. Premium mall and shopping centre placements contribute 91.3m monthly impressions through iVision and MVision screens, while retail environments including Tesco stores add 28.1m monthly impressions.

Pat Mannion (above), commercial director, JCDecaux Ireland, said Irish advertisers can now plan and execute campaigns with more efficiency and precision. “VIOOH’s programmatic platform opens our network to a global marketplace of buyers, bringing advanced targeting capabilities and campaign flexibility to our inventory,” Mannion added.