JCDecaux installs new Digishelters in city centre

JCDecaux have begun installing seven new Digishelters on O’Connell Street and Westmoreland Street. It is the first time these high-profile city centre streets will have bus shelters, providing commuters with winter cover with a high spec design that incorporates 86” 4k ultra HD digital ad screens on the main thoroughfare in the heart of the capital.

These new units bring JCDecaux’s digital roadside footprint in Dublin, which includes Digishelters, Digipanels and Digipoles, to 134 premium screens. The content on these screens can be updated in real time, on multiple occasions within a campaign booking period, giving advertisers increased flexibility and creative potential.

These superior quality shelters also include a 43” digital information screen for people to interact with. At the time of launch, under current Covid-19 guidelines, the touchscreen element of these 43” screens will not be enabled, but eventually the public will be able to use them to search for nearby points of interest, routes, maps and weather updates.

Pat Mannion, commercial director, JCDecaux Ireland, said the installation of these new Digishelters in the heart of Dublin city centre is testament to his company’s commitment to investing in its digital out of home portfolio – street furniture that provides a service to the city and delivers the best possible environment for advertisers to reach audiences.