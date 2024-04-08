JCDecaux seeks new bike sponsor

Out of home contractor JCDecaux is in the market for a new naming sponsor for its Dublin Bikes rental scheme as the current contract with Now, Sky’s streaming subscription service, comes to an end. The €750,00 a year, three-year asking price allows the scheme’s partner €150,000 in outdoor advertising and a series of radio promotions. Previous sponsors of the scheme launched were Coca-Cola Zero and Just Eat.

The scheme currently has almost 30,000 annual subscribers.

The French OOH giant, the National Transport Authority (NTA) and Dublin City Council (DCC) have invested €15 million over the last five years as part of an ongoing upgrade of the scheme. The initiative was first launched in September 2009 with 450 bikes and 40 stations located around the city. The network has grown considerably and there are now almost 12o stations spread out between the two canals to facilitate 1,600 bikes.

The proposed renewal of the bike rental scheme sponsorship comes at a time when DCC has appointed a new chief executive, Richard Shakespeare, to succeed Owen Keegan. If the sponsorship were not to be renewed, the scheme’s infrastructure would have to be removed. JCDecaux will be hoping that a new contract can be agreed and the scheme expanded. Following the pandemic, the outdoor industry last year returned to 2019 levels.