Jedward get serious in gas safety ads

Jedward confirm they are not breaking up, but urge consumers not to risk using a handyman in carrying out any gas work. The twin singers have been hired by Gas Networks Ireland for the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) to hammer home the safety message of only ever hiring a registered gas installer to connect, service, maintain or remove any gas or LPG appliance or pipework. The campaign was created by Publicis Dublin.

Despite Edward Grimes, one half of Jedward, hinting on the duo’s social media channels that they might be breaking up (#Jexit), fans need not worry as it is all part of a new push to highlight the importance of only using a registered gas installer. Jedward follows on from the previous campaign fronted by Daniel O’Donnell, which ran for seven years and increased awareness of the illegality and dangers of not using an RGI for domestic gas works.

GNI’s safety manager Owen Wilson said the last campaign increased the awareness of using an RGI from 57 per cent to 78 per cent. In the new TV ad, twin John suggests getting a handyman to fix their broken gas boiler. However, Edward knows what they really need to get the hot water working again is an RGI. The campaign runs across TV, radio, digital and social. The TV ad was produced by Speers Film and directed by David Kerr.