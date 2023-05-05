Jeff rocks again for Three Ireland

Boys+Girls has created a new commercial for Three Ireland which sees the return of Jeff the bearded dragon lizard rocking out to Joan Jett’s track ‘I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll’. Shot by award-winning direct Tomas Jonsgarden and produced by Paul Holmes’s Ponder, the ad picks up on the award-winning ‘Jeff’s World’ featuring the Bonnie Tyler chart hit ‘Hero’.

Jeff, which focuses on Three’s Better Connected Life positioning, involved the work of Oscar and Bafta-winning visual effects company Framestore. Aislinn O’Connor, marketing director, Three Ireland and Three UK, said the campaign highlights the network’s home broadband strength, speed and reliability and the fun users can enjoy by using the service.

Kris Clarkin, creative director, Boys+Girls, commented: “We love the power of emotive storytelling. If you want to persuade people on something, a truth well told rather than bald facts always wins. What better way to do it than with a bearded dragon rockin’ out to an all-time classic.” The agency’s chief creative officer on the campaign was Rory Hamilton.

Watch the ad at https://vimeo.com/821577627/12a796218d?share=copy