Jennings new CMO at National Lottery

Premier Lotteries Ireland, the operator of the Irish National Lottery since 2015, has appointed Sarah Jennings as its new chief marketing officer. Jennings has extensive marketing and commercial experience from working with Sky for almost ten years, where she played a central role in shaping and driving the success of Sky’s product range. Most recently, she spearheaded the launch of the Wow streaming service at Sky Germany.

She succeeds Maebh Gleeson at the National Lottery, who was interim CEO following the departure of Paul Dervan to head of branding at Miro, the global tech company based in Amsterdam. Jennings’s background also includes leadership roles in the telecoms and financial services sectors with such companies as Axa, Aviva, Eir, and O2, where she developed and executed marketing and customer value management (CVM) strategies.