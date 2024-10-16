Jill & Gill designs new 3Arena uniforms

Three Ireland has unveiled the new design for the 3Arena uniforms, created in collaboration with renowned Irish designers Jill & Gill as part of Three’s All For Music initiative. The new uniforms are designed to capture the vibrant energy of live entertainment, reflecting the experiences of both fans and artists attending the venue. Founded by designers Jill Deering and Gillian Henderson, Jill & Gill creates art prints and wearable art.
Their work extends across fine art prints and wearable art characterised by vibrant colours and striking prints. Three Ireland has been the title sponsor of the 3Arena since 2008. As part of the sponsorship, Three offers customer and corporate hospitality in the Three+ Lounge. Three+ members also have access to presale opportunities for shows held at the 13,000-capacity venue, allowing them to buy tickets before other members of the public.
Aislinn O’Connor, marketing director, Three Ireland & UK, said they wanted a uniform that is right for working at 3Arena but also something people might wear going to a gig. The uniform’s dynamic look combines style with practicality and will be worn by the 3MCs, the brand ambassadors of Three who act as hosts.