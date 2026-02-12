JNLR shows 3.5m radio audience

The latest JNLR results indicate that almost 3.5 million adults tune into radio each weekday, underlining radio’s relevance in a changing mediascape. The annual book for 2025 shows that 78 per cent of adults listen to radio weekdays, while 90 per cent tune in weekly. Among younger audiences, 66 per cent of 15–34-year-olds listen each weekday.

Daily listening among 15–24s remains at 61 per cent, representing 421,000 young listeners tuning in each weekday. Listening to local and regional radio remains a cornerstone of Irish media, with 2.3 million adults tuning into such stations every weekday. Radio accounts for 74 per cent of total audio listening time, well ahead of streaming and podcasts.

Attention

Research by Lumen Research and Dentsu for Radiocentre Ireland shows Irish radio outperforms global norms by 35 per cent on attention and memorability. Ciarán Cunningham, chief executive, Radiocentre Ireland, said it shows radio’s ability to deliver high attention at a low cost making radio a true “attention bargain” for advertisers.

Today's FM's Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show remains the most listened to show on commercial radio. The latest JNLR study by Ipsos B&A shows that the show increased its audience by 6,000 to 224,000. Today FM achieved a market share of nine per cent.