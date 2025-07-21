Joe Duffy checks out Lidl value

No sooner had RTÉ presenter Joe Duffy hung up his Liveline cans for the last time than he pops up in in a series of videos for Lidl Ireland posing as a private investigator checking out the German discounter’s latest loyalty points and special offers. The ‘Value Beyond Belief’ social media videos were made by Accenture Song’s Droga5 Dublin.

In the three-part series, Duffy, who recently scotched rumours that he might be interested in replacing Michael D Higgins as President of Ireland, checks out a Lidl store where he interrogates employees, pores over fresh produce, spies on staff, and shares his own suspicions about what might be going on beyond the aisles.

Noisy

“To cut through the noisy social space we needed to connect with Irish consumers in a way that felt both familiar and unforgettable. Nobody embodies that more than the iconic Joe Duffy. So, who better to put on his detective hat and dig into Lidl’s unbelievable value,” Sarah-Jane Lowes, head of digital and social, Droga5, said.

The videos were shot by commercials and film director Brian Durnin.