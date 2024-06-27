Just Eat comes out in no-logo ads

Just Eat shows its support for Ireland’s Pride celebrations with a new out of home (OOH) campaign created by Core. Known for encouraging people to dine in, the brand is inviting people to come out and join Pride. To underscore their support, Just Eat will pause their Dublin delivery service one hour before the parade begins, to encourage people to step out and party. Additionally, their knife and fork logo has been changed for the Pride campaign.

The food delivery service has launched a new partnership with Irish charity Outhouse LGBTQ+ Centre. Just Eat will donate 50c from every order placed between 12pm this Saturday and midnight on Sunday to the centre. John Carey, head of marketing, Just Eat Ireland, described the tie-up than more than just a statement, it was a celebration of coming out and a commitment to stand with the community in a meaningful way.

Team

The campaign was created by a team across Core creative, sponsorship, strategy and research, working with PR firm Teneo, experiential agency Verve, and UMWW on the media buying side. Just Eat is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, with over 3,500 restaurants and convenience partners available online in Ireland.