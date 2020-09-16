Just Eat delivers new message with OOH ads

Just Eat online food ordering and delivery service has launched a new out of home (OOH) campaign. It follows the company’s recent refresh, which sees the brand further align with the identity of its new global group, Just Eat Takeaway.com. Prompting consumers to order using an online app, the new ads feature international entertainer Snoop Dogg.

The campaign brandishes the tagline ‘Get Food Delivery like a G’.

The campaign’s DOOH element includes dynamic scheduling and content that adapts the creative to entice audiences at key occasions throughout the week, reminding users the delivery service is more than just a weekend treat. Data triggers and conditions were ingested into PML Group’s Liveposter platform with various copy lines to help drive sales at key times.

The campaign incorporates day part, time of the week and weather triggers to generate the creative executions. A total of 160 designs will be delivered across four digital OOH formats. Multiple tailored copy is triggered based on whether it’s raining or sunny. A temperature sensitive trigger sees creative changes when the mercury hits 15 degrees.

Specific creative will display based on the time of day with creative covering lunch and dinner time, while bespoke taglines will change to show the week day. These dynamic triggers and copy will rotate based on relevant conditions. The taglines include ‘Sun’s Out, Buns Out’, ‘Lunch Like a Boss’, ‘Rain or Shine it’s Takeaway Time’ and ‘Mondays are for Takeaways.’

Planned by teams in UM and PML, in tandem with the creative team at Just Eat, the dynamic campaign is live across key audience touchpoints in roadside and retail environments, displaying on Digipoles, Digipanels, iVisions and the Digital Golden Square on Cuffe Street. The digital screen located at the Swan Centre in Rathmines hosts the day of the week creative.

These Dynamic applications complement the large classic OOH campaign running concurrently. Formats include 240 sheet, 96 sheet, Golden Squares, Bus Shelter 6 sheets and T-Sides targeting Dublin and other main cities. PML account manager Keith Brennan said encouraging action based on relevant factors such as weather and day of the week reminds audiences Just Eat isn’t only a traditional weekend takeaway treat but is for all occasions.