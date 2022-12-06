Just Eat reunites Logan with McDonald’s

One of Ireland’s best known Eurovision singers Johnny Logan has been reunited with McDonald’s to launch the new McCrispy on the Just Eat food delivery platform. The new campaign features Logan, who first starred in McDonald’s Eurosaver ad in 2007, created by Cawley Nea\TBWA, tucking into the new McCrispy with a side of fries and a soft drink.

Logan is seen in slow motion savouring each bite of the burger to the rousing sounds of classic 80s tune ‘Show Me Heaven’. The McCrispy is the first permanent chicken burger from McDonald’s in 15 years. The chicken breast fillet is marinated in black pepper and cayenne with a crispy coating with black pepper flavours and a twist of lemon to give it a citrus note.

A classic mayonnaise and a savoury roasted chicken flavour for an umami hit topped with a 4” artisan bun made using a powdered sourdough gives it a sweet, nutty toasted flavour. It’s then glazed and sprinkled with sesame seeds. The McCrispy is available to order on Just Eat.

