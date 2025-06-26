Just Eat OOH urges coming out for Pride

Food delivery brand Just Eat is running out of home (OOH) ads asking everyone to come out for Pride now in its second year with a campaign created by Core. For the second year running, the link-up with Outhouse is again aimed at raising funds for LGBTQ+ services. Pride 2025 also includes a live event hosted by Just Eat at the Grand Social.

The show included a headline performance by Pillow Queens, with artist Soak as the support act. All proceeds from the event are donated to Outhouse. The project brought together a team from across Core, including creative, sponsorship, strategy, and research, and was delivered in collaboration with Teneo, Verve, and UMWW.

Connection

Helena Jones, creative director, Core, said the campaign was not just about celebration – it was about connection. “We’ve built a campaign that not only resonates here in Ireland, but is also now being adopted in the UK. That’s a testament to the power of the creative,” Jones added. The client executive at Just Eat was senior marketing manager Karen Downey.