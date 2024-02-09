JYSK to sponsor Taste of Dublin

Danish interiors retailer JYSK has agreed to sign up as the headline sponsor of the Taste of the Dublin food festival. Details of the deal negotiated were not disclosed. The festival will take place for the first time in one of Dublin’s best known Georgian squares – Merrion Square – in June. A larger turn-out of festival-goers is planned this year with around 34,000 people expected to attend the four-day event previously held in Iveagh Gardens.
Taking part this year will be some of Ireland’s best-known chefs, restaurants, artisan food producers, and musical acts. Cultural diversity in food will be at the heart of the festival. The organisers, Equinox Events, plan to host several new activations and visitor activities as part of this year’s line up. JYSK’s first store opened in Denmark in 1979. The company now has over 3,000 stores and 26,500 employees in 51 countries, including Ireland.
Taste of Dublin takes place from June 13-16, and tickets go on sale in March.