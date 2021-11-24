Káno adds trio to its client service team

PR agency Káno Communications has announced three new hires for its client service team. Claire Egan has over 15 years’ experience in the communications industry, working in the media, publishing, sport and higher education sectors. She joins Káno as a senior account manager from DCU, where she worked in the communications unit on research and events.

Egan spent six years as director of communications and marketing with the Camogie Association. She is a four-time, All-Ireland Ladies Football winner with Mayo. Kathryn Moley joins Káno as an account manager, having worked in PR for over six years. A native of Dundalk, she has experience in tech, healthcare and education and joins from MKC.

Gavin Hegarty joins the agency as digital executive and will work across the firm’s brand and corporate clients. He has experience in digital production and international marketing with Digicel Caribbean. Káno, previously known as Weber Shandwick, is run by major shareholder Siobhán Molloy. It was founded as Financial & Corporate Communications (FCC).

‘Káno’ is an ancient Greek word ‘káno’, meaning ‘doing and making’, which Molloy says reflects the agency’s ‘can do’ attitude. Clients include Nestlé, the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF), Ericsson, Amazon Prime, Ardmore Film Studios and WaterWipes. Pictured are Káno Communications’ three new hires: Claire Egan, Gavin Hegarty and Kathryn Moley.