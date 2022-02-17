Kantar doubles TGI frequency

Kantar’s TGI survey data for the Republic of Ireland will now be released twice a year to help advertisers and agencies plan campaigns and navigate trends. Responses will be collected across the year and report on samples to capture shifts in public behaviour. In particular, the move will help indicate how the pandemic has changed consumer habits and lifestyles.

Based on a sample of 4,000 respondents, the survey gives a picture of people’s daily behaviour, spending priorities, attitudes and media consumption. It is used daily by media agencies, brands and media owners for media planning and selling. Kantar’s head of TGI Christine Matthews described the impact of Covid-19 on consumer behaviour as far-reaching.

The release dates for 2022 will be in May and October.