Kantar names Apple as world’s top brand

Apple sits on top of the Kantar Brand Z ranking for the world’s most valuable brands and is on track to become the first trillion-dollar brand. With a value of $947.1 billion, Apple stands out for its differentiation and diversification across its hardware, software and services portfolio. Google moves up to second place and is one of the fastest risers in the ranking.

The search engine increased its brand value by 79 per cent to $819.6bn. The combined value of the world’s top 100 most valuable brands has increased by two per cent to $8.7 trillion over the past year, highlighting the importance of brand strength in an “unsettled global economy”. Kantar also reports that 37 brands improved their ranking this year.

In 2022, over three quarters of brand value emanates from US companies. Media and entertainment, business solutions and tech providers and retail categories account for over half of the total value of the top 100 ranking. Key trends in the study include Microsoft, Zara and IBM leading in terms of sustainability, which accounts for three per cent of brand equity.

Tesla moved from 47 to 29th place, mirroring the world-wide sales trend of electric vehicles more than doubling in 2021. Louis Vuitton is the first luxury brand to reach the top 10 reflecting the growth of the luxury market worldwide and in China in particular. LV saw 64 per cent growth in value and is the first European brand to reach the global top 10 since 2010.

Newcomers

Aramco, one of the world’s largest energy and chemicals companies, debuted highest at number 16. India’s IT services and consultancy Infosys was at 64. Latin America’s largest online commerce and payments brand, Mercado Libre, entered at 71. Despite facing unique Covid-19 challenges, Chinese brands held strong, with Tencent at five and Alibaba ninth.

China is also the only market rivalling the USA’s dominance in the media and entertainment category with WeChat at five and TikTok listed ninth. Tech and luxury brands had the fastest growth – 46 per cent for consumer tech and 45 per cent for luxury. Banking and automotive brands also showed impressive growth; automotive by 34 per cent and banks up 30 per cent.

It compares to growth across fashionwear (20 per cent) and personal care (17 per cent).

Kantar BrandZ Top 10 Brands 2022

Rank 2022 Rank change Brand Country of Origin Brand Value 2022 ($M) Brand Value 2021 ($M) % Brand Value Change 2022 vs 2021 1 1 Apple US 947,062 611,997 55% 2 1 Google US 819,573 457,998 79% 3 -2 Amazon US 705,646 683,852 3% 4 0 Microsoft US 611,460 410,271 49% 5 0 Tencent China 214,023 240,931 -11% 6 3 McDonald’s US 196,526 154,921 27% 7 1 Visa US 191,032 191,285 0% 8 -2 Facebook US 186,421 226,744 -18% 9 -2 Alibaba China 169,966 196,912 -14% 10 11 Louis Vuitton France 124,273 75,730 64%

Category Leaders: Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Brands 2022

Rank 2022 Category Brand Country of Origin Brand Value 2022 ($M) Brand Value 2021 ($M) Brand Value Change 1 Alcohol Moutai China 103,380 109,330 -5% 1 Apparel Nike US 109,601 83,709 31% 1 Banks Wells Fargo US 43,052 27,995 54% 1 Business Solutions and Tech Microsoft US 611,460 410,271 49% 1 Cars Tesla US 75,933 42,606 78% 1 Consumer Tech Apple US 947,062 611,997 55% 1 Fast Food McDonald’s US 196,526 154,921 27% 1 Food & Beverages Coca-Cola US 89,985 80,484 12% 1 Luxury Louis Vuitton France 124,273 75,730 64% 1 Media and Entertainment Google US 766,779 N/A N/A 1 Personal Care L’Oréal Paris France 47,480 38,309 24% 1 Retail Amazon US 281,695 N/A N/A 1 Telecom Verizon US 101,962 101,943 0%

The full report is at Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2022