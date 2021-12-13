Kantar says grocery sales down 6.4%

Irish grocery sales dropped by 6.4 per cent over the 12 weeks to the end of November, the latest figures from Kantar show. However, market growth remains strong compared with pre-pandemic times and grocery sales were up by 8.9 per cent on 2019 levels. However, Kantar’s retail analyst Emer Healy said the decline is expected to soften as the new restrictions kick in.

Excitement over Christmas has been dampened with the news of the Omnicron variant and concern over rising inflation. Grocery price inflation stands at 1.2 per cent over the last 12 weeks as prices come under pressure by supply chain issues complicated by Brexit and the pandemic. The price of a Christmas meal for four is €30.97, up 4.3 per cent on 2020.

PREMIUM OWN LABEL

Premium own label sales are on the rise, up by 2.4 per cent in the last three months. Last December, premium own label sales broke records with sales topping €140 million. Kantar says the figure could be even higher this year. Online sales were are up by 14.3 per cent in the past four weeks. SuperValu online sales were up by 8.8 per cent and Tesco by 11.4 per cent.

Dunnes Stores has the biggest share of the grocery market on 22.8 per cent, helped by the biggest influx of new shoppers, adding €34.6 million to its performance. SuperValu was in second place on 22.1 per cent and Tesco third on 21.4 per cent. German discounter Aldi had a 12. 5 per cent of the market over the past 12 weeks, with Lidl just behind on 12.4 per cent.