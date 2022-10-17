Kantar says grocery inflation at 12.4%

Kantar reports that take-home grocery sales in Ireland increased by 3.6 per cent in the 12 weeks to early October, as grocery price inflation hit a record high of 12.4 per cent. In the last three months, an 8.6 per cent increase in price per pack saw shoppers spend an extra €99.1m compared to the same period last year, while shopping trips were up by 3.8 per cent.

Over the last four weeks, the average price per pack increased by 8.7 per cent. The rising cost of everyday essentials is hitting shoppers particularly hard, with the average price of staples like butter, milk and bread now 28 per cent higher than this time last year. The average annual grocery bill will go from €6,999 to €7,867 if shopper habits remain the same.

The average annual shop is set to rise by €868 a year. At a basket level, that’s an extra €3.36 per trip. As shoppers change their behaviour to deal with the extra pressures on household budgets, supermarket own-label ranges are benefitting. Own-label sales jumped 7.2 per cent over the past three months with shoppers spending an extra €88.3m year-on-year.

Value own-label ranges saw the strongest growth, up 23.5 per cent year-on-year with shoppers spending an extra €11.3m. Dunnes Stores has the highest share with 22.7 per cent and growth of 8.2% year-on-year. It stems from an influx of new shoppers contributed an extra €32.3m. Tesco has a 21.8 market share with growth of 5.2 per cent year-on-year.

SuperValu has a 21.2 per cent share and continues to see shoppers make the most trips in-store when compared to all retailers, with an average of 21.2 trips per year, up 3.5 per cent year-on-year. Lidl holds 13.1 per cent share with an extra €11.8m in revenue. Aldi holds 12.7 per cent with growth of 2.4 per cent year-on-year and saw growth of 4.3 per cent.