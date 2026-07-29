Karen Preston to leave Mediahuis

Mediahuis Ireland has announced that its chief commercial officer and executive leadership team member Karen Preston will step down from her role and leave the business in October. She has played a key role in the transformation of the Belgian publisher’s commercial revenue model, helping to build a more diversified, digitally led and multi-platform business.

Growth

She helped sustain and drive growth across print and digital advertising, audio and video, as well as in developing significant brand partnerships. She was closely involved in the recent acquisition of Image Media. The group’s titles include the Irish Independent, Sunday Independent, Belfast Telegraph, The Herald, Sunday World and various regional newspapers.