Kasia Oźmin named ICAD president

Kasia Oźmin, founder and creative director of Together We Create, is the new president of the Institute of Creative Advertising & Design (ICAD) in place of Nathan Reilly. Her career started in New York at Red Antler, Mother and Anomaly working with clients like Apple, Star Wars and Vanity Fair. Since returning to Ireland, she has lectured at IADT, judged shows, mentored Upstarts and won awards at ICAD and Kinsale Sharks.

She joined the ICAD executive board in 2022. Freelance producer Sarah Chadwick is now vice president, while Neil Rooney, formerly of the Movember Foundation, has been appointed as the institute’s new executive director. In 2022, Chadwick set up her own business, Clickety Clack, after nine years at Boys+Girls. She has produced for a host of agencies and brands in Ireland and joined the executive board two years ago.