Katie Taylor again tops Onside poll

Bray boxer Katie Taylor has bounced back as Ireland’s most admired sports star, the yearly Onside list indicates. Taylor’s return to the top in 2024 coincides with her record-breaking bout against Amanda Serrano in Texas and means 2023 is the only year since 2017 that she has failed to lead the chart. It’s a boxing one-two in the standings with Kellie Harrington claiming second place in the year she won a second Olympic gold medal in Paris.
The third most admired sports star among the Irish public in 2024 is the retired footballer and Sky punter Roy Keane. Onside director of intelligence and insight Kim Kirwan said Ireland was unique in having two female boxers as the most admired sports personalities in the country. Taylor continues to be popular across demographics, especially females and those aged between 35 to 54, while Harrington’s ratings are now higher than ever.
Retired
Last year’s most admired sports star was rugby captain Johnny Sexton, who despite having hung up his boots, remains the most admired rugby player in fourth position and continues to be highly popular among young people. He is one of three retired rugby players inside the top ten, along with Brian O’Driscoll (sixth) and Paul O’Connell (tenth). Rugby leads the top 20 on six, followed by golf (three), soccer (three) and GAA (one).
Bundee Aki (11th) and Peter O’Mahony (16th) are the only current players inside the top 20 with La Rochelle coach Ronan O’Gara 20th. In fifth place was sprinter Rhasidat Adeleke (above) who enjoys strong support from the nation’s youth and was second to Taylor among 25-34 year olds. Completing the top 10 are golfers Shane Lowry (seventh) and Rory McIlroy (eight) with the triple Olympic medalist Paul O’Donovan in ninth spot.
Pictured top are Lisa Browne, Electric Ireland, Katie Taylor and Paul McGinley