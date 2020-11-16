Kavanagh steps down at Irish Times

Liam Kavanagh is to retire as managing director of The Irish Times after 20 years with the newspaper group, including almost a decade in his present role. Kavanagh, 61, joined the company as chief financial officer in September 2000 and was appointed to the board the following year before becoming the group’s secretary in 2002.

In 2006, he became deputy managing director before taking over from Maeve Donovan four years later. Kavanagh is a former president of Dublin Chamber of Commerce and has served on the board of the World Association of Newspapers (WAN) and the European board of the INMA. He currently serves on the NewsBrands management board.

He is a director of Barretstown and is a member of the finance committee of TCD.