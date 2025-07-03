Diageo hires Keane for Rockshore ads

Rockshore, the lager brewed by Diageo at St James’s Gate, has a new TV and out of home (OOH) campaign to highlight its League of Ireland (LOI) sponsorship. The TV spot features Sky football pundit and former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder Roy Keane. The spot was directed by Declan Lowney of Father Ted and Ted Lasso fame.

The TV commercial brings Keane back to his home county of Cork, and tells a story of the former Cobh Ramblers player’s connection with Irish football, and the fans that support domestic LOI clubs. Rockshore rolled out its summer campaign in May with the tagline, “They Think It’s All Over… It’s Only Kicking Off in the League of Ireland.”

The message was reinforced by ads across social, print and digital OOH (above) placed at Dublin Airport, Dublin Port and Rosslare Harbour. The travel hubs served as a reminder to Irish football fans returning home that football does not stop once the summer arrives, and that ‘a league of our own’ is on their doorstep.

The campaign was headed up by Diageo Ireland’s Anne Zahan. The creative was by The Tenth Man, the agency run by Ken Robertson. PHD handled the media and the production company behind the TV commercial was Rubberduck with Eoghan Ryan as producer.