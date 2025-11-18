Keane gets festive for Sky Mobile

Following Sky Mobile’s ‘Expect More’ platform launch last year, the brand continues with its promise to give customers more this Christmas. The latest ad in the series again features former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder and Sky pundit Roy Keane, whose famously high expectations are put to the ultimate test during the season of giving.

Christmas is the perfect time to build on the success of our ‘Expect More’ campaign – Caroline Donnellan, director of marketing and brand, Sky and Now

Sky Mobile offers deals on the latest handsets along with flexible mobile plans. Created by Core Creative, with media by Core’s Starcom, the campaign again features Keane’s no-nonsense character highlighting Sky’s ambition to do things differently – and not cut corners. The ad runs across TV, social, digital, and out of home (OOH) channels.

Watch the ad here