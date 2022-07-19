Rob Kearney for Crumlin fundraiser

Former Leinster, Ireland and Lions rugby player Rob Kearney will be the guest speaker at The Round Room in The Mansion House on Dawson Street for a night of celebration on Saturday, September 10 with all net proceeds going to the Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin (CHFC) in the hope that two new ultrasound machines can be bought for Crumlin Hospital.

The evening will celebrate Kearney’s rugby feats with special guests. The Louth man has fronted milk campaigns for the National Dairy Council (NDC) and was the brand ambassador for Newbridge Silverware. He is a regular rugby analyst on Virgin Media Television and was a Sky Sports studio guest during Ireland’s recent test series in New Zealand.

For details on the CHFC fundraiser click on www.kearneyforcrumlin.ie