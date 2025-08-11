Keating quits AIB after 12 years

Brian Keating is leaving AIB where he has worked since 2013, most recently as strategy, propositions and enablement director in consumer banking. Before joining AIB, he held other senior management roles. He was marketing director for the UK & Ireland at the Aryzta food group, previously known as Cuisine de France.

Prior to that, he was marketing projects manager, consumer marketing director and senior brand manager during an almost nine-year stay at Coca-Cola. He spent a similar period of time working with Diageo where his roles included Carlsberg brand manager, advertising manager and promotions development manager.

‘Blessed’

He was a finalist in the Marketer of the Year award. In a message posted on his LinkedIn page, Keating said he was blessed to be surrounded by the most passionate and dedicated colleagues and agency partners, not least Rothco, Wilson Hartnell and Core Media. “But now the time is right for a new challenge and opportunity,” he added.

His exit from AIB follows on from Tom Kinsella’s recent departure as the boss of AIB Homes.