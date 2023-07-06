Keenan fronts for Optimum Nutrition

Leinster and Ireland full-back Hugo Keenan has agreed a brand ambassador deal with Glanbia sports nutrition brand Optimum Nutrition. Keenan joins fellow rugby player Marcus Smith and Irish athletes Emma Duggan, Sean Finn and Nadia Power in fronting for the brand. ON is also the performance nutrition partner of Leinster Rugby, providing products and nutritional guidance to the club’s men’s and women’s senior squads.
Details of the sponsorship deal were not disclosed.
In his role, Keenan will offer a personal insight into his training schedule and nutrition through his social channels and other media content. The brand’s campaign theme is ‘There’s more of you in you’, focusing on the idea that everyone has more inside them and showing how the ON brand can help athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Through its partnership with Leinster Rugby, ON educates players on the role of diet for elite performers.