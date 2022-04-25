Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps return as normal

Kellogg and the GAA are bringing back the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps at full capacity this year following Covid-19 restrictions. The highly popular camps for youngsters aged six-13 will kick off on Monday, June 27 and will run up to August 26. The camps were launched by Mayo footballer Tommy Conroy and Antrim camogie player, Roisin McCormick.
Both Conroy and McCormick are past participants and credit them for giving them fun summers. Kellogg has built on its 10-year ties with the GAA by sponsoring the newly-renamed Kellogg’s Skyline Tour visitor attraction at Croke Park. Also on hand for the launch were Donnacha Lally (11), Éabha Lally (9), Oisín Lally (7), Portia McLaughlin (7) and Emeli Doyle (8).
As in previous years, the Assisted Needs Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps also return this summer.