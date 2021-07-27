Kelly quits Zenith to help launch MWI

Declan Kelly, deputy managing director and board director at Zenith, is leaving the Core-owned media agency to spearhead the launch of British digital marketing agency MWI in Ireland as it expands its base overseas. It will be the first non-UK office of North East England marketing agency, Mediaworks UK. The agency’s business has been 15 years on the go.

Kelly is noted for his expertise in Irish advertising and is a widely seen as being a popular personality. He has over 25 years’ experience, the last 16 of which have been in Core, including its Zenith agency. His clients included IDA Ireland, Red Bull, AA, League of Credit Unions, Dalata Hotel Group, PhoneWatch, Dublin Zoo, Circle K, Perrigo and Griffith College.

He has helped deliver award-winning campaigns for PhoneWatch, Barnardos, Health & Safety Authority, Aer Lingus and Alone. He will take the reins of MWI when it officially opens in Dublin in September. Mediaworks’ 150-strong team in the UK is split across its Newcastle-upon-Tyne HQ, as well as operations in Leeds, Edinburgh and Manchester.

MWI specialises in digital marketing for such brands as Puma, Cath Kidston, Heidi Klein, Miele and Lil-Lets. During the last 18 months, the agency’s monthly revenues have grown as marketers seek to improve their digital footprints in a post-pandemic environment across SEO, PPC, web development and optimisation and creative brand and communications.

Check www.MWI.ie for more information.