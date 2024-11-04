Kelly’s Consello launches Irish operation

Declan Kelly’s Consello global advisory and investment network has extended its operations to Ireland, with executive appointments, the acquisition of two companies, and the appointment of former Google and LinkedIn head of EMEA John Herlihy as executive chair. Katie Doran will become chief executive of the Irish business, following the acquisition of the Lanyon Group, where she was CEO, and Blue Lake High Performance Partners.

The Lanyon Group is a communications and public affairs company co-founded by Doran and Jonathan Ireland, with offices in Dublin and Belfast. Former Manchester United defender and Sky pundit Gary Neville and former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley have signed up as principals in Consello Ireland’s business. The firm’s US partners include seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and 23-time Grand Slam tennis star Serena Williams.

Blue Lake is a leadership development and corporate communications advisory business headquartered in the Mid-West region. It was founded by former Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy, Jane Mitchell and Eugene Hogan. Kelly, a native of Tipperary, sponsored the county hurling team during his time at Teneo. Former Coca-Cola chief executive and longtime Kelly client Irial Finan is a senior advisor to Consello Ireland.

Consello has offices in New York, Miami, Atlanta, London and Barcelona.

Pictured are Consello’s John Herlihy, Katie Doran and Declan Kelly