Kennedy all spooked up for MiWadi fundraiser

TV and radio broadcaster Lucy Kennedy helped launch the annual Trick or Treat for Sick Children fundraising campaign in aid of Children’s Health Foundation (CHF) with the help of Aoife and Ciara Jane O’Sullivan who have both spent time at CHI at Crumlin and Temple Street. People are asked to take part in some monster fun by hosting Halloween fun.

People can get involved at home, in school or creche, in the workplace, or virtually while making a contribution to support the magic in CHI hospitals every day. Funds raised will help to purchase vital, life-saving equipment for sick children all across Ireland. ‘Trick or Treat for Sick Children’ is supported by Britvic’s MiWadi for the ninth year in a row.

The funds raised go to the CHF, which supports sick children and their families in CHI hospitals and urgent care centres. Britvic also partnered with children’s book illustrator Chris Judge to create a selection of Fruit Monster artworks that will be made available for charity auction across MiWadi Ireland’s Instagram page from October.

There will be four original pieces of artwork up for grabs for the highest bidder with all proceeds going directly to the ‘Trick or Treat for Sick Children’ campaign. Britvic will share tricks and tips on social media to help get the party ‘startled’ and a live auction with artist Chris Judge. To register for a party pack, go to www.childrenshealth.ie/trickortreat