Kent and O’Shea join MotY judges

Two leading Irish marketers have joined the judging panel for this year’s Marketer of the Year award competition honouring Ireland’s foremost marketing talent. The two new judges are Kevin Kent, head of marketing, Laya Healthcare and Ruth O’Shea, director and head of marketing and communications at Grant Thornton. Kent and O’Shea join last year’s award winner Paul Dervan, chief marketing officer, National Lottery, on the judging panel.

Barry Dooley, chief executive, Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI), chairs MotY.

Laura Lynch, group chief marketing officer, Bank of Ireland; Emma Walls, commercial director, Glenisk; Luke Reaper, managing director, B&A; Meabh Clohosey, director of brand, marketing and loyalty at Aer Lingus; Orlaith Blaney, director of corporate affairs, Irish Water; Suzanne Weldon, chief marketing and communications officer, BWG Foods and Steven Roberts, head of marketing, Griffith College, all return as judges. Kevin Donnelly, managing director, Britvic Ireland, another former MotY winner, completes the distinguished panel.

The judges will be looking for Irish marketers who have achieved outstanding brand success through exceptional strategic direction, innovation, creativity and effective communications. Entrants should have a track record of driving growth and possess strong leadership qualities, having managed, upskilled and inspired teams. The judges will also seek out candidates who have helped develop marketing’s reputation as a strategic discipline.

First launched by Marketing.ie all of three decades ago in 1993, this year’s call for entries will be made soon with a campaign created by branding agency Dynamo, the competition’s sponsor. Submissions can be made online at www.marketing.ie where all the entry criteria and a nomination form will be available. If required, entries can also be made by post. The closing date for submissions this year is 5pm on Thursday, September 21st 2023.