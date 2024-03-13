Keown to attend forum in Chicago

Roisin Keown, chief executive of The Brill Building advertising agency, has been invited by the Ireland Network Chicago, the largest Irish business network in the US, to join 11 other Irish female entrepreneurs in attending Doing Business in Chicago, a business forum focused on business women targeting expansion into the Illinois market. The forum runs for three days and features a strategic programme in business expansion.

Keown is part of the St Patrick’s Day women’s initiative group along with Niamh Hogan, Holos; Klaudia Byrne, Custom Wood Designs; Caroline Reidy, The HR Suite; Tracy O’Rourke, Vivid Edge; Larissa Feeney, Accountant Online; Kate Colleary, Pembroke Pharmacy; Renee O’Shaughnessy and Donna Ledwidge, Femtech Healthcare; Helena McMahon, Seabody; Nicole Baker, Biologit and Shauna Delaney, Liberty Healthcare.

Ireland Network’s Orla Castanien said: “Through our business network we can save businesses time and investment by providing direct access to knowledge and resources in a vibrant market. Participants will be equipped with the information and industry network needed to navigate the US market and establish a strong presence for their business. We’ve had huge support for this initiative from our network and the city of Chicago.”