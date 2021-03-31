Kerrygold goes with two new brand extensions

Ornua, the co-op owner of Kerrygold, Ireland’s only €1 billion food brand, has launched two new products in Ireland in a bid to grow its market share and strenghten in the spreads and margarine category. Kerrygold Spreadable targets consumers looking for a spreadable butter straight from the fridge, while Kerrygold Unsalted Irish Butter is targeted at home bakers.

Last year Kerrygold added an incremental €5.1 million to the value of the category in Ireland. Kerrygold Spreadable is made from Irish creamery butter blended with rapeseed oil. Kerrygold Unsalted Irish Butter is made from the milk of Irish grass-fed cows and churned to offer a premium option for bakers, while also catering for consumers who monitor salt intake.

The launch will be supported by a marketing campaign including TV, digital, social, print, out of home advertising and shopper marketing from April. It is estimated the campaign will reach 1.4 million consumers. The new TV creative Love the Taste highlights the product’s convenience by showing a young child effortlessly making a sandwich for her mother.

Kerrygold Unsalted Irish Butter will be supported by a national print media and digital campaign in collaboration with Caryna Camerino, owner of Camerino Bakery, who supplies cakes to cafés around Dublin. Kerrygold was first launched by Tony O’Reilly in 1962 as a premium food brand. It reached €1 billion in annual retail sales in 2019.