KFC sponsors Virgin’s autumn nations series

Virgin Media Television (VMTV) has secured KFC as sponsor of its coverage of the autumn nations series for an undisclosed sum. Andy Farrell’s Ireland team will host New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji and Australia, live on VMTV and Virgin Media Play. First up is a showdown with the All Blacks, the teams’ first clash since last year’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final. Coverage starts at 7pm on Friday on Virgin One and Virgin Media Play.
Hannah Meaney, sponsorship and new product development at VMTV, said: “The nation is set to be glued to the action with KFC at the forefront with their sponsorship.” The fast food restaurant chain worked with VMTV to adapt its ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ tagline to fit with the rugby content to make it more engaging for viewers. Core’s creative, Spark Foundry and sponsorship divisions acted for KFC in developing the campaign.
Pictured are Lynn Callan, client director, Spark Foundry; Niall Deegan, senior sponsorship manager, Core Sponsorship and Hannah Meaney, sponsorship and NPD head, VMTV