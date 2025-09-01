Kia reminder about clean beach drive

There’s still time to register and join over 7,000 volunteers across Ireland who have signed up already for the clean beach campaign running for three days from September 19. Supported by car maker Kia Ireland, the call-to-action is part of the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC), a global idea led by Ocean Conservancy to mark the end of the bathing season.

Everyone is invited to come together, clean their local coastline or waterways, and contribute to a global citizen science effort. With the deadline for registering fast approaching, this is a final reminder to volunteers to sign up before September 7 to avail of free a clean-up kit (while stocks last) and make a positive impact on the Irish coast and waterways.

Clean Coasts slogans include Bin the Butt and Break Up With Plastic

In 2024, over 600 groups took part nationwide making it our largest clean-up to date when 15,000 volunteers removed 95 tonnes of litter from Ireland’s coastline. This year, volunteers taking part in clean-ups are encouraged to contribute to citizen science through updated Marine Litter Data Cards, highlighting common waste items found on Irish shores.

Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) recently reported a 50 per cent increase in the number of beaches and inland waterways achieving a ‘clean’ rating. The report credits the improvement to the work of Clean Coasts groups and local volunteers. Cigarette butts, sweet wrappers and fast food packaging were identified as the most frequently encountered litter items.

Individuals and groups are urged to visit www.cleancoasts.org and get involved.